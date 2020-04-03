Home

Linda L. Ireland


1945 - 2020
Linda L. Ireland Obituary
Linda L. Ireland TOPEKA - Linda L. Ireland, 75, of Topeka, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Aldersgate Village Nursing Facility in Topeka.

She was born March 9, 1945 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Bernard and Edna Anderson Woodall. She graduated from Wetmore High School in 1963 and from Washburn University with a Bachelor's Degree in interior design.

Linda married Lawrence Phillip Ireland on August 28, 1965 in Holton. He died July 24, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and numerous family members.

Survivors include two sons, Doug Ireland and Brent Ireland, both of Topeka; a sister, Susan Mencl (Jerry), Holton; one grandson, Blake Ireland and two granddaughters, Grace and Claire Ireland.

Cremation is planned. Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life Service for Linda will be held at a later time. Private family burial will be in the Holton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 1034, Holton 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
