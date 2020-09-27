TOPEKA - Linda L. Ireland, 75, of Topeka, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Aldersgate Village Nursing Facility in Topeka.
She was born March 9, 1945 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Bernard and Edna Anderson Woodall. She graduated from Wetmore High School in 1963 and from Washburn University with a Bachelor's Degree in interior design.
Linda married Lawrence Phillip Ireland on August 28, 1965 in Holton. He died July 24, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and numerous family members.
Survivors include two sons, Doug Ireland and Brent Ireland, both of Topeka; a sister, Susan Mencl (Jerry), Holton; one grandson, Blake Ireland and two granddaughters, Grace and Claire Ireland.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Yacht Club at Lake Shawnee in Topeka. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 1034, Holton 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com