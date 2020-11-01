Linda Margaret Jellison, 69, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
She was born May 10, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Harvey and Bernice (Schreyer) Schommer. She was a graduate of Good Council High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from University of Illinois.
Linda was employed by Santa Fe Trail USD 434, retiring in May of 2013.
She was a member of Family Life Church in Topeka.
Linda married David Leroy Jellison on December 1, 1986. Survivors include her husband David Jellison of Topeka, KS, seven children, William Jellison, of Scottsdale, AZ; Jonathan (Amber) Douglas Jellison, of Montezuma, KS; Pastor Jay (Judy) Jellison, of Topeka, KS; Chris (Brenda) Jellison, of Burlingame, KS; Rick (Debbie) Jellison, of New Braunfels, TX; Kelly (Roy) Amos, of Enid, OK; Kim Nyagol, of Topeka, KS; her daughter-in-law, Gretchen Jellison, of Pleasant Hill, MO; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Maria Iris Labra, of Tuscon, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Schommer; and son, Scott Jellison.
Linda loved her Dr. Pepper and enjoyed raising Jack Russell dogs and cheering on K-State football.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A visitation of family and friend will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS. A memorial ceremony will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the funeral home with a graveside service will follow at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Becoming Love Ministries, 7905 NW 48th Street Bethany, OK 73008. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.