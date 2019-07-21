|
Linda May Thomas, 70, passed away peacefully into heaven at Plaza West Care Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. As a resident of Topeka for her entire life, she worked as a mental health nurse in the children's unit at the Menninger Foundation and at the Stormont-Vail West Psychiatric Unit.
Linda was a very good friend and a mom to every person she met. She made a huge difference in the lives of all her patients and friends. She was loved by so many.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Thomas; her father, Lawrence Walter Thomas.
She is survived by her mother, Juanita May Plankinton of Topeka; sister, Lisa Louise Thomas of Topeka; and brother, William L. Thomas and wife Sheila in Leicester, North Carolina.
Cremation is planned. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission. To leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019