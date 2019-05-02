Home

Linda Roberts

Linda Roberts Obituary
Linda Roberts Linda Lou Roberts, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on April 29, 2019.

Linda is survived by her son, Jeff; and brother, Roger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Roberts; daughter, Jacquelyn; and parents, George and Ella May Fultz.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Southern Hill Mennonite Church, 511 SW 37th Street, Topeka KS 66605.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Hill Mennonite Church.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
