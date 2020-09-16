Linda Sue Bruggen, 69, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
She was born October 16, 1950, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Ervine (Nixon) Connor.
Linda was employed by Jostens Yearbook in Topeka, for 17 years until retiring.
Linda married John D. Bruggen. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2014. Survivors include her daughter, Lise (Rick) Ullery of Tecumseh, KS; her grandson, John Perrine; her granddaughter, Lacy Mena; six nieces; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Rex, Dale and Steve Connor.
Linda enjoyed her canine companions, Connor and Cadi.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. Private family entombment will be at Mt. Hope Mausoleum in Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.