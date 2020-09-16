1/1
Linda S. Bruggen
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Bruggen, 69, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.

She was born October 16, 1950, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Ervine (Nixon) Connor.

Linda was employed by Jostens Yearbook in Topeka, for 17 years until retiring.

Linda married John D. Bruggen. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2014. Survivors include her daughter, Lise (Rick) Ullery of Tecumseh, KS; her grandson, John Perrine; her granddaughter, Lacy Mena; six nieces; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Rex, Dale and Steve Connor.

Linda enjoyed her canine companions, Connor and Cadi.

Honoring her request, cremation is planned. Private family entombment will be at Mt. Hope Mausoleum in Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved