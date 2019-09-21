|
|
Linda S. (Wedoff) Ossiander Linda Ossiander, 77, of Topeka, passed away on September 17, 2019.
She was born on April 23, 1942 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Harold Dwight Wedoff and Esther (Weisser) Wedoff. Linda also had an identical twin sister, Carol (Wedoff) Shultz.
She graduated from Topeka High School in 1960 and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education at Washburn University.
Linda was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church. She served in many different capacities at the church.
Linda was an educator for the 501 school district and taught for 38 years at Lundgren Elementary School in Oakland. She would often run into former students and would remember their names. Linda even taught several second generation students during her tenure.
Linda was devoted to her family, especially her husband, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. She was also close with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law. Linda's favorite pastime was cruising around with Steve. Linda loved to shop and especially loved finding a good bargain. She was active in several social groups that met routinely, including Bag Ladies, Butner's Bakery Retiree's, Sorority Sisters, Retired Teachers and her walking group.
She was a loyal and faithful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
Linda married Steven P. Ossiander on December 26, 1964. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2018. She was also preceded in death by parents and her identical twin sister, Carol Shultz,
Survivors include a son, Eric Ossiander (Heather); grandchildren, Kersey E. Scott, and Reece L. Ossiander; sister-in law, Lina Ossiander; brother-in law, Homer Ossiander; nephews, Cyle Ossiander (Lisa), and Collin Ossiander (Pam); and nieces, Stefanie Gabrysiak (Paul), and Lori Callaway (Bobby).
The family would like to thank the many individuals who provided care for Linda during her time of need over the last few years as she struggled with Alzheimer's.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Klasse Chapel at Topeka First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd.
Private burial will take place at Topeka Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church 600 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka, KS 66603 or Washburn University Foundation 1729 SW MacVicar Ave Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019