|
|
Linda S. (Hoy) Post Lyndon-Linda S. Post, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Grace Community Church in Overbrook. Interment will be in the Ridgeway Cemetery, Carbondale. Linda will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home in Overbrook. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Height Dr. Overbrook, Kansas 66524. To read a full obituary or leave on line condolences go to www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019