|
|
Linda S. Reisinger Annan HAVENSVILLE - Linda S. Reisinger Annan, 73, of Havensville, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
She was born May 3, 1946 at Seneca, the daughter of Bernard A. Niehues, Jr. and Alfreda Kramer Niehues. She graduated from Corning High School in 1964.
Linda married Jerry Reisinger on June 26, 1965 in Seneca. She and Jerry farmed together, and in May of 1983 they opened Jerry's Service in Havensville. Jerry died August 3, 1996. She married John Annan on August 18, 2001 in Onaga. He survives, of the home.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Onaga.
Linda was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Jim Niehues, Jerry Niehues and Gene Niehues, and a brother-in-law, Bud Morris.
Other survivors include two sons, Jake Reisinger (Tracy) and Dan Reisinger (Michele), all of Havensville; three step-sons, George Annan (Brenda) and Bob Annan (Cheryl), all of Wamego, and Bill Annan (Marcia), Stillwater, OK; four step-daughters, Alyssa Schulz (Marvin), Omaha, NE, Sylvia Black (Kerry), Papillion, NE, Maria Walters (Mark), Lenexa and Beverly Nichols (Matt), Russell; three brothers, Lester Niehues (Betty), Sabetha, Bernard "Sonny" Niehues (Helen) and Joe Niehues (Judy), all of Corning; five sisters, Mary Ann Petrie, Velma Morris and Donna Roach (John), all of Topeka, Gladys Rusche (David), Seneca and Virginia Broadbent, Berryton, thirty grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 9th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Havensville Cemetery. Linda will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Family and friends will meet at the church from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with a Parish Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Erin Is Hope Foundation or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521. On-line condolences may be made at
chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019