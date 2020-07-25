1/1
Linze Tyrone "Nokie" Tate
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Linze Tyrone Tate was born Sept. 19th, 1964 in Topeka, Kansas. Linze accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age in Topeka, Kansas. Linze worked for In Home Supportive Services with the Department of Social Services and Parady Security Services. Linze departed his life on May 18th, 2020.

Linze leaves to cherish: His daughter Tiasha Tate/Owens in Phoenix, Arizona and granddaughter Brianna Mukes in Phoenix, Arizona.

His father Lenor Linze Tate, mother Joann Keeling and step father Douglas Vernon Keeling. Sister Tonya Tate/Nyoro. Brothers Brian Keeling and Shawn Keeling. He had devoted Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephew, Cousins and Friends.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

