Lisa Campbell-Patterson Lisa Campbell-Patterson, the youngest child born to Jack and Edith Campbell of Blockton, Iowa, passed away after a brief illness on April 7, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.



Lisa chose a career in law enforcement, beginning with the Taylor County, Iowa Sheriff's office and ending after serving over thirty years with the Polk County, Iowa Sheriff's office in Des Moines.



In 2015, Lisa made her second home in Apache Junction her permanent address. She loved the Superstition Mountains, walking the trails, and going for a drive. Experiencing the desert and all Arizona had to offer was one of her favorite pastimes. Lisa always said she was never lost as there was always a place to turn around.



She was preceded in death by her husband Warren "Pat" Patterson and her parents.



Lisa is survived by brothers, J. R. Campbell (Ann) of Topeka, Kansas, Allen Campbell (Sandy) of Arvada, Colorado; three nieces; a nephew; and a host of friends from all over the United States and Canada.



