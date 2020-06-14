Lisa L. Reser Lisa L. Reser, 61, of Tecumseh, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born July 7, 1958 in Topeka, the daughter of Harold L. and Rose Marie (Perott) Laue.
Lisa graduated from Highland Park High School and attended Kansas State University. She was employed by Complete Chiropractic.
Lisa married William "David" Reser on October 2, 1982 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include their children, Garrett (Kim) Reser of Topeka, C.J. (Leslie) Reser of Topeka, Jordan (Chris) Reser-Perkins of Tecumseh, seven grandchildren, Kane, Laurel, Aspen, Rhyatt, Cooper, Hunter and Beckett and her siblings, Lee (Anita) Laue of West Covina, California and Lori (Ted) Wright of Topeka.
Lisa was preceded in death by her infant brother, Christopher Joseph Laue.
Lisa will lie in state from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
Private services will be held and private inurnment will take place in Zion Cemetery at a later date. A public Celebration of Lisa's Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 but the time and location have yet to be determined. This information will be updated on our website as soon as it becomes available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Research, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.