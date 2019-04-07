|
Lisa Marie Shortall Lisa Marie Shortall, 57, of Topeka, passed away on April 2, 2019 from injuries sustained in a automobile accident. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019