Lisa Ranae Hill Lisa Ranae Hill, 53, Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Memorial visitation will be 3-7pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Joseph Hill Memorial Fund c/o any Azura Credit Union branch or contributions can be left at the funeral home. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Lisa's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020