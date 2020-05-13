Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Rochester Cemetery
Lisa Ranae Hill

Lisa Ranae Hill Obituary
Lisa Ranae Hill Lisa Ranae Hill, 53, Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Memorial visitation will be 3-7pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Joseph Hill Memorial Fund c/o any Azura Credit Union branch or contributions can be left at the funeral home. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Lisa's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
