Lloyd Cross Lloyd Cross, 80, of Topeka passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rochester Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lloyd Cross Memorial Fund in care of CoreFirst Bank and Trust, 3035 SW Topeka BLVD 66611.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020