Lloyd E. Weaver Lloyd E. Weaver of Topeka, Kansas died peacefully in his sleep at Topeka Presbyterian Manor on June 1, 2020 at the age of 96. He graduated from Salina High School in 1942 and then attended Brown Mackie School of Business.
He worked as an Assistant Circulation Manager at the Salina Journal, Salina, KS for nine years before moving to Topeka where he worked in the Capper Division of Stauffer Publications for over 37 years. He held various positions there including Agency Bookkeeper, Insurance Claims Examiner and Supervisor of the Car Auditing Department. He was also Manager of the Stauffer Credit Union for nine years. He retired in 1987.
Mr. Weaver was a member of the Topeka First United Methodist Church since 1953 and was actively involved with church activities and was known for tuning the organ and piano. He had an appreciation for music and could play his Harpsichord and his Baby Grand Piano beautifully. He played clarinet in the Salina Municipal Band for ten years and then in the Topeka Marshall's Civic Band. He also sometimes played alto sax or oboe.
His hobbies were collecting antique clocks and keeping them running despite how old they were. He always wanted to leave the conversation with his funny and dry wit and have you leave with a warm smile.
We want to thank ALL the staff at Topeka Presbyterian Manor for taking such good care of him and to have such dedicated staff, at all levels that made his life better.
Cremation has been chosen and he will be buried at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina, KS next to his parents; Janette and Floyd Weaver and his three brothers.
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.