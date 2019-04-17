|
Lloyd H. Scheid Lloyd Henry Scheid, 95, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Pines in Holton with family by his side.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Lloyd will lie in state beginning Wednesday afternoon. Memorial may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019