Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Lloyd H. Scheid Obituary
Lloyd H. Scheid Lloyd Henry Scheid, 95, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Pines in Holton with family by his side.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Lloyd will lie in state beginning Wednesday afternoon. Memorial may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
