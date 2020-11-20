Logan Michael, infant son of Tom and Ashli Salzano, was born into heaven on November 13, 2020 at 6:23 a.m. He is survived by his parents; brothers Ethan, Mason, and Conor; grandparents Elizabeth and Anthony Salzano of Tecumseh, and Dale and Jerri Parnell of Tecumseh; great grandmothers Jean Palmer of Peterborough, NH and Sandra Parnell of Tecumseh; uncle Michael (Lauren) Salzano of Manassas, VA; aunt Julie (Mark) Parnell-Eisenbarth and cousins Aydin and Rylan of Tecumseh. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. davidsonfuneral.com