Lois A. Burnett Lois A. Burnett, 93, of Topeka, passed away on July 23, 2019 at a local hospital.
She was born June 18, 1926, in Richland, KS the daughter of Roland and Clara McDowell.
The family moved to Topeka, KS in 1941 where Lois Ann graduated from Topeka High School. She attended Washburn University and Kansas University.
Lois was a charter member of Crestview United Methodist Church.
Lois married George A. Scott on February 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1979. She later married Frederick Burnett on December 31, 1983. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2010. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harlan McDowell.
She is survived by children, David Scott (Jamie Farmer), Connee Scott, grandson, Travis Salsbury; step-children, Bill (Jeanine) Burnett, Debbie (John) Nauman, Becky Lindhart (Roy); and step-granddaughter, Ashley Burnett.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Drive, Topeka. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
The family encourages you to wear your favorite KU or KC Royals attire to celebrate Lois's life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview United Methodist Church.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019