|
|
Lois A. Hart Lois A Hart, 90, formerly of Oskaloosa, went home to celebrate Easter with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 20, 2019.
She was born October 2, 1928 to Henry Foss & Mary Elizabeth (Grimes) O'Neill.
She married John Hart on May 30, 1952, he preceded her in death in 1985. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Esther Taylor, Virginia Anderson and Eldon O'Neill. She is survived by her sister Nina Lorene (Bob) Kunkel, Columbia, SC and her children Lois (Robert) Colvin, Topeka, Ks and John (Linda) Hart, McLouth, KS, four grandchildren, Carey (Sam) Miller, Jason Colvin, Travis Hart, Michael Hart and eight great-grandchildren Malorie, Britni, Cole, Tucker, Brayden, Sophia, Easton, McKinlee.
Celebration of Life Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 4 at the McLouth Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be at 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Jefferson County Service Organization or Meals on Wheels and sent in c/o Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Ks. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019