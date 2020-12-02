Lois Annette (Cornett) Middleton, 81, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.
She was born March 25, 1939, in Linefork, Kentucky, the daughter of Jerd and Wilma (Sexton) Cornett. She was baptized in the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sisters, Ruby L. Cornett, Jackie L. Bowers, Sheebra M. Schons and Margaret R. Stidham. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Lois enjoyed all aspects of music.
Honoring Lois request, cremation is planned. No services are scheduled at this time. Her cremated remains will be taken to Kentucky to be placed next to her sisters. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family.
