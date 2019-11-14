Home

Lois Burgess Lois V. Burgess, 97, of Topeka, KS died on November 13, 2019 at Lexington Park Assisted Living.

A visitation will held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 followed by a 11:00 a.m. funeral ceremony at Central Church of Christ, Topeka KS. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Central Church of Christ or to Elara Caring.

Please visit www.DoveTopeka.com for a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
