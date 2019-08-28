Home

Dr. Lois Cox

Dr. Lois Cox Obituary
Dr. Lois Cox Dr. Lois Cox, 84, of Topeka, passed away on August 27, 2019.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Christian Church, 1880 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
