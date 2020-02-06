|
|
Lois Cutright Lois M. Cutright, 95, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born December 8, 1924, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel and Ida (Travis) Swearingen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cutright and two sisters, Gertrude Mitchell and Roberta Gillespie.
Survivors include her daughter, Jalayn Cutright; nephews, David Mitchell and Steven Turnbow, all of Topeka and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside service will be 1 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka. Visitation will be 6 -7 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Lois' family, visit
www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020