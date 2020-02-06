Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
3616 SW Sixth Ave
Topeka, KS
Lois Cutright


1924 - 2020
Lois Cutright Obituary
Lois Cutright Lois M. Cutright, 95, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born December 8, 1924, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel and Ida (Travis) Swearingen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cutright and two sisters, Gertrude Mitchell and Roberta Gillespie.

Survivors include her daughter, Jalayn Cutright; nephews, David Mitchell and Steven Turnbow, all of Topeka and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside service will be 1 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka. Visitation will be 6 -7 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Lois' family, visit

www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
