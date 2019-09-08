Home

Lois Darnell (Ridenour) Stillings


1924 - 2019
Lois Darnell (Ridenour) Stillings Obituary
Lois Darnell (Ridenour) Stillings Lois Darnell (Ridenour) Stillings, 94, of Topeka, formerly of Atchison, died July 17, 2019.

Lois was born July 27, 1924 at Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Oscar Henry Ridenour and Bertha (Kleesick) Reidenour.

She graduated from Emporia High School and Chillicothe Business College. She worked as a secretary in Chicago and later at Pratt& Whitney Engine Plant in Kansas City, Missouri during World War II. She attended Washburn University where she met fellow student Bill Stillings. They were married June 28, 1948. While at Washburn she worked as secretary to Dr. Charles Burt at Quivira Specialties.

Darnell and Bill lived in Illinois and Georgia during the Korean Conflict, and then returned to Topeka in 1952. They moved to Atchison, Kansas in 1955 where Bill practiced law for 38 years.

Darnell enjoyed music, and played piano and violin. She loved reading, gardening, playing cards and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her four sons Douglas (Joyce), Mark (Lynn), David (Cynthia) and Brad of Topeka. She leaves seven grandchildren: Nathan, Laura Samuel, John, Thomas, Craig and Shannon. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren and a cousin, Patsy Redfern, of Bartley Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2010, her parents and sister, Nadine Sheriden.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is in charge of final arrangements. As was her wish, a private graveside service with the immediate family will be held at Cummings Cemetery in Cummings, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
