Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestview United Methodist Church
2245 SW Eveningside Dr
Topeka, KS
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Stull Cemetery
Stull, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Condley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Irene Condley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Irene Condley Obituary
Lois Irene Condley Lois Irene Condley, 85, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Dr. Topeka, KS 66614. Burial will be at Stull Cemetery in Stull, Kansas at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crestview United Methodist Church or Topeka Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, 2631 SE 53rd, Topeka, KS 66609.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -