Lois Irene Condley Lois Irene Condley, 85, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Dr. Topeka, KS 66614. Burial will be at Stull Cemetery in Stull, Kansas at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crestview United Methodist Church or Topeka Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, 2631 SE 53rd, Topeka, KS 66609.
