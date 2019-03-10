|
Lois Irene Lorence Lois Irene (Rathbun) Lorence, 87, of Topeka fell asleep Saturday, February 23, 2019 and is now awaiting the return of her lord, Jesus Christ.
Lois was born November 12, 1931 to William and Vera (McNemar) Rathbun Sr. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1949. She married John J. "Jack" Lorence May 8, 1953 in Topeka and celebrated 60 years together. They were members of the New Beginnings Fellowship at Luther Place II.
She worked as the medical records supervisor at the Topeka Medical Center and the office administrator with the Cotton O'Neal and MedAssist medical clinics.
Lois is survived by her children Michael Lorence (Sheila), Jeffrey Lorence, and Lorene Clark (Scott), 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by two siblings, Patti Garrett and Donna Bender (Gene) and many nieces and nephews.
A recognition service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, March 16th with a reception to follow at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the KU Endowment in support of the Connective Tissue Research Fund at KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow Or to the Brain Injury Association of American at www.biausa.org/support/donate-your-way
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019