Lois J. "Jones" Delfelder, 90, of Topeka passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Topeka.Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in state Tuesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the Meriden VFW Post 10815 and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com