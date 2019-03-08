|
Lois Jean Hawkins Lois Jean Hawkins, age 82, of Topeka passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home in Topeka. Lois was born September 13, 1936 in Topeka. Lois married Harold Hawkins December 11, 1955 in Topeka. He preceded her in death August 31, 2006. Lois was an attending member of Northland Christian Church for over 30 years.
Survivors include three daughters, Karen S. (Denny) McCart, Lori (Frank) Zeller and Angela Reed; an adopted daughter, Judy Wendland; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Northland Christian Church. She will lie in state Monday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northland Christian Church or Ronald McDonald House and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019