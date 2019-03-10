|
Lois (Field) Jensen Lois Field Jensen, 60, of Moundville, MO passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Nevada Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Lois was born August 14, 1958 in Lewiston, ME and grew up in Topeka, KS and Lisbon, ME and later settled in Nebraska City, NE. She had a zest for life and deeply loved her family and animals. While she never had children of her own, her nieces and nephews and her pets were like children to her. She loved the outdoors spending much of her time fishing and boating with her partner Rick O'Neil.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bobbie and Eddie Field, stepmother Jeannie, sisters Lois Ruth Smith and Rosie Rothfelder, and husband Chuck Jensen.
She is survived by her siblings Della Field, Debbie (Field) Ketter, Eddie Leroy Field, Linda (Field) Speed, Caroline (Field) McCoy, Joe Snow, Eddie Joe Field, and Matt Field along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada with Pastor Chad Baily officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lois may be made to Vernon County People for Pets at PO Box 383, Nevada, MO 64772.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019