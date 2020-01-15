|
Lois L. (Bohn) Cripps Lois L. (Bohn) Cripps, 88, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was born September 18, 1931, on the Lockhart Ranch just West of Eskridge, KS. She was the daughter of Edward and Lillie (Kraus) Bohn.
She graduated from Eskridge High School in 1949. She was a homemaker.
Lois married Wallace Cripps on October 6, 1951. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Bryce (Judy) Cripps of Topeka, KS, Brian (Debbie) Cripps of Topeka, KS and Brent Cripps of Eskridge, KS; her two daughters, Bridget (Oliver) White of Lawrence, KS and Brenda Cripps of Topeka, KS; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah, Janelle, Blake, Alyson, Corey, Erin Cripps, Miles and Ian White; her two great grandchildren, River and Lily Cripps.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wallace; two brothers, Dale and Leo and her sister, LaMoyne.
Lois enjoyed baking, canning and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's extracurricular events.
Honoring Lois's request, cremation is planned. Inurnment will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Garden, 820 SW Auburn Rd, Topeka, KS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in c/o Cancer Center, 1700 SW 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020