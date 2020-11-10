1/
Lois Lee (Hendrickson) Heath
{ "" }
Lois Lee (Hendrickson) Heath, 87, of Olathe, KS, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Memorial service, by invitation only due to Covid regulations, will be held 11:00 Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 Ridgeview Rd., Olathe, KS. Burial follows at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Funeral Home
106 South Center
Gardner, KS 66630
913-856-7111
