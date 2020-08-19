1/
Lois Louise Myers
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Louise Myers, 89, of Lindsborg passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Via Christie St. Francis, Wichita. Lois was born April 25, 1931 in Glen Elder, KS to the late Earl and Velma (Linton) White.

Lois was the widow of the late Irvin Myers, her husband of 69 years. Lois was a wife and mother, a legal secretary, and a real estate agent. She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lindsborg.

She is survived by her daughter: Deborrah Wann Eberhart (David); son: John Myers (Debra); sister: Arleta Carlton; granddaughters: Erin Ashley Abuel (Dave), Tabitha Bach (Isaac), Alyssa Caudill (Drake), Crystal Sathyaraj (Jeevan), and Amanda Dick (Dustin); as well as 15 great grandchildren.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter: Rebekah; brothers: Robert and Richard White; and sister: Alice Ramsey.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 20 from 5-7PM at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Friday, August 21 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S. Washington, Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Darrel Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Downs Cemetery, Downs , KS at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church or to the 700 Club. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online, please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Christians Funeral Home - Lindsborg
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christians Funeral Home - Lindsborg
103 North Washington Street
Lindsborg, KS 67456
(785) 227-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved