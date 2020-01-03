|
|
Lois M. (Keazer) Patton Lois Margaret (Keazer) Patton died peacefully at Brandon Woods in Lawrence on December 31, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born August 6, 1921, on a farm near Marion, Kansas. Her family moved into the town of Marion when she was a child and she graduated from Marion High School in 1939. During WWII she served as a volunteer in the American Red Cross Canteen Cops, and, once married in 1944, she and husband Byron Patton lived in Louisiana where he was stationed in the Army Air Corps. After the war they lived in Manhattan, KS then returned to central Kansas, living on farms near Chase and Geneseo, and in the towns of Lyons and Marion where their children, Steve and Carol were born. In 1971 Lois and Byron moved to Topeka where Lois worked with the Kansas Department of Animal Health until she retired in 1986. She was an active member of the Countryside United Methodist Church and was an election volunteer. In 1994 Lois and Byron celebrated their 50th anniversary. Lois was known as a wonderful cook, a hard worker, and a kind, loving and steadfast supporter of family and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Byron, her son, Steve, her grandson, Scott Williamson, and her parents and nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol and her husband Brad Williamson of Lawrence, her granddaughter, Erica and her husband Larry Reynolds of Leawood, her granddaughter-in-law, Shannon Williamson of Trumansburg, NY, great-granddaughters, Emma, Claire, and Cady, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral ceremony will be at 2:00 pm today, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Road, Topeka, KS 66611. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery in Lyons, KS on Saturday, January 4, 2019.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Patton Educational Endowment, care of Countryside United Methodist Church, Topeka, KS.
Penwell-Gabel in Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020