Lola Denise Neely
1954 - 2020
Lola Denise Neely, 66, died November 7, 2020, after a short battle with Covid-19, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. Lola was born January 18, 1954 in Newark, NJ., the daughter of Alfred and Ruby (Reynolds) Tubbs.

After receiving her cosmetology license in 1976, Lola often wowed everyone she knew with her flamboyant hairstyles and her iconic fashion choices. Years later, Lola went on to become both a certified nurse's aide and certified medication aide, where she closely worked with those that were disabled. She was always enthusiastic about caring for others and she loved sharing a laugh or two. Lola was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She often enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to church on Sundays and she loved singing for the Lord. She was a member of New Resurrection Church. When she was not at church or with grandchildren, she was often out with friends, watching movies, or cooking with her family. Lola will be deeply missed by her family, friends and everyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Darryl Davis, Bishop Alvin Tubbs and Solomon Tubbs.

Lola is survived by her children, Dominick Ford, Carlenise and husband Jessie Coleman, MD. and Nelson Williams; siblings, Leona Davis, Aleatha Davis-Joseph, Charlie Reynolds and Eartha Davis, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Hutchinson, KS, with Reverend Charles Crumble Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be given to the New Resurrection Church and sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Hutchinson Funeral Chapel
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hutchinson Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hutchinson Funeral Chapel
300 East 30th
Hutchinson, KS 67502
620-662-1201
