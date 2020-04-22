|
|
Lola Jean Hobbs Lola Jean Hobbs, 70, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born September 9, 1949, in Red Cloud, Nebraska, the daughter of Don and Lona (Atwill) Relihan.
Lola retired from Shawnee County as Kitchen Supervisor in 2001.
She enjoyed making all kinds of cakes including wedding cakes and playing bingo. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 1 and held several offices. Lola was a loving grandmother and was very involved with her grandchildren. She was a Breast Cancer Survivor since 2001.
Survivors include daughter, Martha (Anthony Guerrero) Hobbs, brothers, David D. Relihan, Thomas A. (Sally) Relihan, sister, Billie Relihan; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parent's; a brother, Jim Haddock and a sister, Carol Relihan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Smith County, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen attn. Donor Service, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020