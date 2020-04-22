Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Jean Hobbs


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Jean Hobbs Obituary
Lola Jean Hobbs Lola Jean Hobbs, 70, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born September 9, 1949, in Red Cloud, Nebraska, the daughter of Don and Lona (Atwill) Relihan.

Lola retired from Shawnee County as Kitchen Supervisor in 2001.

She enjoyed making all kinds of cakes including wedding cakes and playing bingo. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 1 and held several offices. Lola was a loving grandmother and was very involved with her grandchildren. She was a Breast Cancer Survivor since 2001.

Survivors include daughter, Martha (Anthony Guerrero) Hobbs, brothers, David D. Relihan, Thomas A. (Sally) Relihan, sister, Billie Relihan; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parent's; a brother, Jim Haddock and a sister, Carol Relihan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Smith County, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen attn. Donor Service, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -