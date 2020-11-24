1/
Lola Mae Hunter
Lola Mae Hunter, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at a Topeka care facility. She was born May 27, 1931 in Topeka, the daughter of George H. and Fern I. (Erwin) Diehl.

Lola graduated from Highland Park High School. She was a homemaker.

Lola married Gerald L. Hunter on June 10, 1950 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Diehl.

Survivors include three children, Keith (Debbie) Hunter of Topeka, Rick (Toni) Hunter of Baldwin City, Kansas, Jeff Hunter of Topeka, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and her siblings, Glenn Diehl of Huntsville, Alabama and Vera Frazier of Topeka and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and as per Lola's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Inurnment services will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, November 24, 2020 in the Garden Chapel at Topeka Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Good Samaritan Fund at McCrite Plaza, 1610 SW 37th St., Topeka, Kansas 66611.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
