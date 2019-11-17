|
Lolita Lucile (Baker) Hudson Lolita Lucile Baker Hudson was born September 28, 1923, to Floyd Winfield and Lolita Clare Somers Baker in Atchison, Kansas. Her younger brothers, Floyd Wilmer Baker and James Allen Baker, have predeceased her. Survivors are four nieces and one nephew, as well as a sister-in-law, Dolly Baker. She graduated from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in 1944 and in 1956 married a classmate, Cecil D. Hudson. They both practiced in Topeka, Kansas. The last 25 years of practice they were co-owners of Hudson Pharmacy in Fairlawn Plaza, retiring in 1988. Retirement was enjoyed until Cecil's death in October 2001. Lucile moved to San Antonio, Texas, in March 2003. There are no services scheduled and cremains will be interred in Spring Grove Cemetery in Winchester, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made as donor chooses.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019