Lona Jean McIver, 90, of Topeka, KS died September 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born August 31, 1930 in Turon, KS the daughter of Roy and Sylvia (Lamont) Tillery.
Lona proudly worked in food service the majority of her life. She loved talking on the phone, baking, canning, gardening, traveling, camping and spending winters in South Texas (Port Aransas). She was an active member of Boy Scouts of America and a proud military wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also loved grocery shopping with her daughter later in life.
Lona met Richard McIver at the rodeo in Abbyville, KS and they were married August 3, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2011.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter: William McIver of Topeka, KS, Nolan McIver of Council Grove, KS, Roy Wayne McIver of Carbondale, KS and Tina McIver-Morrison of Topeka, KS, her sister Ruth Bacon of Council Grove, KS. She has twelve grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard McIver; brother, John Tillery; sister, Delna Thiessen; brother, Jerry Tillery; and her parents Roy & Silvia Tillery.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ridgeway Cemetery, Carbondale, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
.