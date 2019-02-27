Home

Londell Jackson Londell Jackson, 76, of Topeka, went to be with his Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Topeka Cemetery. Londell will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
