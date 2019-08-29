|
London Lee Lewis, age 26, passed away at his home August 21, 2019 in Boulder, CO. He was born May 7, 1993 in Topeka, KS where he spent most of his life growing up.
London is survived by his mother and best friend Corrie Lewis-Irwin and stepfather Scott Irwin, Crystal Beach, TX and his father Steve Dillon, Topeka, KS, a brother Skye Forgy, stepbrothers Trey Irwin and Tegan Dillon, and stepsisters Marissa Irwin and Kylie Dillon. He was preceded in death by stepbrother Joe Irwin. London was dearly loved by his maternal grandparents Dick & Linda Lewis, Vero Beach, FL, aunt Michelle D'Agostino (Pat) and uncle Todd Lewis, as well as cousins Kurtis and Austin Glenn.
London had many friends. Among many of his attributes was his loyalty to his friends and family who he would do anything for, his huge heart, and he was always the entertainer at any gathering. He loved to make people laugh.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at Big Gage Shelter House 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Food will be provided.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019