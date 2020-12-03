1/
Loralie Shackelford
OSAGE CITY- Loralie Shackelford, 94, of Osage City, passed away, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

A family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Countryside Baptist Church, 24608 W Highway K170, Osage City. Burial will follow the service at the Osage City Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour before service at the church. Due to Covid-19, we will be live streaming the service for friends and family on the VanArsdale Funeral Service Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to the Osage County Senior Center or Countryside Baptist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
