Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys United Methodist Church
Loran D. Reiners

Loran D. Reiners Obituary
Loran D. Reiners St. Marys-Loran D. Reiners, 86, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the St. Marys Manor.

Memorial services for Loran will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the St. Marys United Methodist Church. Inurnment for both Loran and Virginia will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Belvue. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Manor Bus Fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St, Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
