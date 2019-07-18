Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Keith "Dusty" Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loren Keith "Dusty" Greene Obituary
Loren Keith "Dusty" Greene Loren Keith "Dusty" Greene, age 96, passed away at Brewster Health Center in Topeka on July 11, 2019. Dusty was born in Nortonville, Kansas on December 30, 1922. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Montgomery Greene and their three children, Kelly Neske, Kandis Barker, and Russell Greene. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. For the full obituary go to: midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.