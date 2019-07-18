|
Loren Keith "Dusty" Greene Loren Keith "Dusty" Greene, age 96, passed away at Brewster Health Center in Topeka on July 11, 2019. Dusty was born in Nortonville, Kansas on December 30, 1922. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Montgomery Greene and their three children, Kelly Neske, Kandis Barker, and Russell Greene. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. For the full obituary go to: midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019