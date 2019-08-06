|
|
Loren L. Albright Loren L. Albright, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
As per Loren's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Ramona, Kansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Avalon Hospice, 5375 SW 7th St., Ste 500, Topeka, KS 66606
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Loren's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019