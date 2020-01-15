Home

Loren W. Gray Obituary
Loren W. Gray Quenemo--Loren W. Gray, 81, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Morning Star in Ottawa, Kansas. He was born on March 1, 1938 in Quenemo, Kansas, the son of John and Lillian (Williams) Gray.

Loren had lived all of his life in the Quenemo community until moving to assisted living in Osage City and then Ottawa.

Loren had worked for Woodbury Farms, Ottawa Wholesale and then the Sunflower Ammunition Plant in DeSoto. He then worked at DuPont in Tecumseh and then Flexel until his retirement. He later worked for Our Own Hardware in Ottawa. He was a member of the McKinley Lodge #41 A.F.&A.M. and the Quenemo United Methodist Church.

On June 15, 1958, Loren was married to Susan Sellens in Quenemo. To this union two daughters were born.

Loren was preceded in death by his wife Susan on November 3, 2010; and his parents, John and Lillian.

Loren is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn (Robert) Zabel of Melvern and Melinda Anstaett of Lyndon; his brother, Charles (Janet) Gray of Tuscon, Arizona; three grandsons, Jason (Jo) Anstaett, Eric Anstaett and Michael (Reba) Zabel; and two great-granddaughters, Kristin and Bella.

Funeral services for Loren will be at 10:30am on Wednesday, January 15 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery at Pomona. Memorial contributions may be made to Quenemo United Methodist Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
