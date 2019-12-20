|
Lorene F. Sprouse Lorene F. Sprouse, 94, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019