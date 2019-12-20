Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Lorene F. Sprouse

Lorene F. Sprouse Obituary
Lorene F. Sprouse Lorene F. Sprouse, 94, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

To view Lorene's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
