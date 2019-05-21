|
Lorene M. Pacha Lorene M. Pacha, 91, Marysville, died Saturday, May 18 at the Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 21 at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville. A funeral service will be 10:30, Wednesday, May 22 at United Evangelical Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Marysville City Cemetery. Lorene was born October 21, 1927 in Marysville, to Emil and Alice (Svoboda) Seematter. She was united in marriage to Arthur M. Pacha. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2018. Also preceding her in death were her parents; and sister, Geneva Doebele. Survivors include her children, Mary Parmentier, Topeka, Jean (Randy) Frerking, Marysville and Steven (Sherilyn) Pacha, Herkimer; brother, Delmar Seematter, Marysville; nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019